Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid wider tensions over nuclear programme

Tehran, May 25
Iran unveiled on Thursday what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear programme.
Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.
Defence Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.
Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometre (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500-kilogram (3,300-pound) warhead. They also released undated video footage purportedly showing a successful launch of the missile.
The Khorramshahr-4 is named after an Iranian city that was the scene of heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.
The missile also is called Kheibar, after a Jewish fortress conquered by the Muslims in the 7th century — in what is now Saudi Arabia.
Regional tensions likely played a role in Iran’s missile display on Thursday. A miniature example of Jerusalem’s golden Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a holy site in both Islam and Judaism that Jews call the Temple Mount, stood next to the mobile launcher.
Iran views Israel as its archenemy and arming anti-Israeli militant groups in the Palestinian territories and surrounding countries.
Tensions between the two nations are high, particularly as Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. The Khorramshahr would be able to reach Israel.
It remains unclear, however, why the missile has been called Khorramshahr-4 as only two other variants of the missile are publicly known. It is modeled after North Korea’s Musudan ballistic missile.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail
A senior jail official says Bishnoi has been lodged in the M...
AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enfor...
Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University
A major portion is burnt to ashes