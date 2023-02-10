MoS Murugan in SL on 4-day visit

Colombo, February 9
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan arrived in Jaffna on Thursday on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he would meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other top leaders, officials said.
During the visit, Murugan will dedicate to the people of Sri Lanka the Jaffna Cultural Centre, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
The minister paid his respects to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at India Corner in Jaffna Public library, the Indian High Commission said.
Murugan met with governor Jeevan Thiyagarajah and underlined the importance India attaches to Jaffna in development partnership, the mission said.
