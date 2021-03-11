New flashpoint in Pak as scribe flees to Dubai

New Delhi, August 10
A new flashpoint has erupted in Pakistani politics leading to a TV anchor fleeing the country, a spokesman of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under arrest and prospects of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry being slapped with sedition and conspiracy charges. The crackdown comes three days ahead of Khan’s plan to hold a massive public rally in Lahore, where he said he would make an important announcement.
ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif fled Pakistan after a case was registered against him following the arrest of PTI spokesman Shahbaz Gill on sedition charges after he criticised the army during a TV programme.
While the anchor fled for Dubai, the houses of his colleagues were raided and the head of ARY News Ammad Yousaf was arrested from his house in Karachi.
“Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?” tweeted Imran Khan about Gill’s arrest.
