Pak govt nod to registration of more cases against Imran

Lahore, May 25

Pakistan’s Punjab government has approved the registration of more cases against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party men for inciting hate against the state institutions, especially the powerful Pakistan Army.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases slapped on him since his ouster in April 2022.

“The Punjab Cabinet of Maryam Nawaz has approved legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder leader Imran Khan and his other party leaders for building a hate narrative against the state institutions,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

The minister said Khan is trying to become Mujeebur Rehman (of Bangladesh). Mujeebur Rehman had successfully led the Bangladeshi independence movement against Pakistan.

