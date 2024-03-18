Quake jolts parts of northern Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said. No damage or casualty was reported. The epicentre was Juredunga in Rasuwa district. PTI
Tapeworm larvae found in man’s brain
Lancaster: A Florida man with migraine history was found carrying tapeworm larvae in his brain. Experts say poor hygiene is the likely reason. Undercooked infected pork can also be blamed. Agencies
