Sikhs get backing of NYC Mayor amid hate crimes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

New York City Mayor Eric Adams assuaged the apprehension of Sikhs of the area after two of them suffered attacks in quick succession in which an elderly Sikh lost his life. “Turban does not mean terrorism,” said Adams, while acknowledging the contributions of the Sikh community in the US and pledging to protect them in future.

“Your turban does not mean terrorism. It means protecting, it means community, it means family, it means faith, it means city, it means us coming together. We will change the dialogue and narrative with you,” said Adams in South Richmond Hill on Sunday.

