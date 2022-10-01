Suicide attack at Kabul education centre kills 19

Kabul, September 30
A suicide bomber struck an education centre in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said.
The morning explosion at the centre took place in Kabul's Dashti Barchi neighbourhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.
The Islamic State group has carried out repeated, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other Shiite areas in recent years. Around 300 recent high school graduates, boys and girls, had come to the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre at 6:30 am to take practice exams, said one survivor, 19-year-old Shafi Akbary. The facility helps students prepare and study for the entrance exams, among other activities. About an hour into the session, the blast went off.
The police have arrested a suspect. — Agencies
