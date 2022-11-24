UK PM Sunak committed to bringing net migration down: Spokesman

London, November 24
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working.
"The Prime Minister is fully committed to bringing overall numbers down," his spokesman said after official statistics showed net migration rose to an estimated record of 5,04,000 in the year to June.
"We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering."
