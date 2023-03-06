2.60 lakh imported cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

PTI

Amritsar, March 6

The customs department has seized 11 bags containing over 2.60 lakh pieces of super slim imported cigarettes worth around Rs 29.5 lakh at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here, officials said on Monday.

Officers of Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate posted at SGRDJI Airport booked a case of smuggling of foreign brand ESSE Golden Leaf cigarettes coming from Dubai and seized around 2,60,400 cigarettes valued at Rs 29.5 Lacs(approx.).

The bag reached here on Sunday on a flight from Dubai, they said.

According to an official statement, “The bags were with the airline's staffers as 'rush bags' and on noticing some suspicious images on scanning, one bag was opened and it was found containing the imported cigarettes.” The airline staffers informed the customs department that two passengers travelled by the same flight the previous day from Dubai but these bags didn't arrive with them.

The market valuation of the seized goods is approximately Rs 29.5 lakh.

