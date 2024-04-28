6 children receive a new lease of life

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 27

The District Health Department of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar has provided a new lease of life to six children. The department offered them free treatment under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the district.

RBSK programme The exorbitant costs associated with operations required to treat severe ailments like congenital heart diseases often make these unaffordable for economically disadvantaged families.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Mandeep Kamal said approximately 31 diseases affecting children attending government schools, semi-government schools and anganwadi centres are treated free of charge under the RBSK programme.

The RBSK programme is aimed at early diagnosis and intervention for children from birth up to 18 years, encompassing four key areas: defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, and developmental delays, including disabilities.

A special ceremony was convened at the Civil Surgeon Office on Saturday to honour these children.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jaspreet Kaur said during the fiscal year 2023-24, six surgeries were successfully conducted free of cost at PGI, Chandigarh.

These surgeries encompassed three congenital heart disease surgeries, one neural tube defect surgery, one squint surgery, and one congenital cataract surgery.

The exorbitant costs associated with operations required to treat severe ailments like congenital heart diseases often make these unaffordable for economically disadvantaged families.

Thus, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram programme has emerged as a lifeline for children afflicted with severe ailments like congenital heart diseases.

Dr Kaur emphasised that the parents of these children had nearly lost hope due to financial constraints, but the Health Department stepped in to safeguard both the health and financial well-being of these children through the RBSK programme.

Dr Mandeep Kamal, the District Immunisation Officer, said approximately 31 diseases affecting children attending government schools, semi-government schools and anganwadi centres are treated free of charge under the RBSK programme.

Additionally, free tests and medicines are provided as part of this initiative. Dr Kamal reiterated that the primary objective of the RBSK programme was the early identification and intervention for children from birth up to 18 years, encompassing four key areas: defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, and developmental delays, including disabilities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr #Shaheed Bhagat Singh