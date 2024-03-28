Amritsar airport traffic soars, 35.9 % surge in passenger footfall recorded in February

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Punjab’s largest and busiest Sri Guru Ram Das Jee (SGRDJ) International Airport here outperformed other international airports in the country in February 2024 with a significant 35.9 per cent increase in international passenger traffic as compared to the same month in February 2023, stated Fly Amritsar Initiative, an advocacy group working for better air connectivity while complaining that the government here is still reluctant to initiate a bus service to the airport.

The highest 38.4 per cent growth was recorded for Nagpur International Airport with 9,207 passengers. Citing figures recently released by the Airport Authority of India, Sameep Singh Gumtala, the Fly Amritsar Initiative’s Global Convener, said that the total international passenger footfall in February reached 94,625, compared to 69,634 passengers in February 2023. The figure marks the highest ever for February and the third highest in the airport’s history, he said, adding that the highest ever international passenger footfall of 1,06,813 passengers was recorded in December 2023, with the second highest of 96,924 in January 2024.

Gumtala attributed the growth in international traffic to the addition of new international flights from the airport after April 2023, including to destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Milan, Rome, London and Birmingham. It is also notable that more Punjabis are now opting for direct international flights from Amritsar instead of Delhi, he added.

Expressing satisfaction with the data, Gumtala highlighted that while the increase in international traffic is significant, the increase in domestic traffic should also not be overlooked. Domestic passenger footfall also rose by 13.6 per cent to its third highest total ever of 1,90,866, compared to 1,68,076 passengers in February 2023.

While expressing disappointment with the Punjab government, Gumtala said despite numerous requests, the airport is still sans bus connectivity with other cities in Punjab. The airport is currently connected with direct flights to nine international and 11 domestic destinations including London, Birmingham, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Milan, Rome, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Shimla, Kullu and Pune.

