Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Amritsar, March 18
A clerk working in the Death and Birth Registration Department of the municipal corporation (MC) died in a road accident today morning. The victim was identified as Bhupinder Singh. Due to high pendency of work in the department, Bhupinder was reportedly working during Sunday night in the office.
After finishing work, Bhupinder drove back from the Ranjit Avenue MC office to his home in Kathunangal at 6 am today. When Bhupinder reached near Kathunangal, he lost control over the car and the vehicle overturned. A seriously injured Bhupinder was taken to a hospital by passersby. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.
Family members of deceased alleged that work load and discriminatory distribution of work among employees led to his death. The family claimed that he was working day and night even on holidays.
Strict orders have been issued by Deputy Commissioner that there should be no pendency of work on the service portal of the MC facilitation centre. Every day, more than 250 people apply for birth and death certificates at the centre. As the MC is able to issue 100 certificates every day, there is a huge pendency of work in the department. To clear this back log, employees are working day and night in the Birth and Death Registration Department of the MC for the last few days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Supreme Court to SBI: Don’t be selective, reveal all details by March 21
Tells EC to upload info on receipt from bank