Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

A clerk working in the Death and Birth Registration Department of the municipal corporation (MC) died in a road accident today morning. The victim was identified as Bhupinder Singh. Due to high pendency of work in the department, Bhupinder was reportedly working during Sunday night in the office.

After finishing work, Bhupinder drove back from the Ranjit Avenue MC office to his home in Kathunangal at 6 am today. When Bhupinder reached near Kathunangal, he lost control over the car and the vehicle overturned. A seriously injured Bhupinder was taken to a hospital by passersby. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Family members of deceased alleged that work load and discriminatory distribution of work among employees led to his death. The family claimed that he was working day and night even on holidays.

Strict orders have been issued by Deputy Commissioner that there should be no pendency of work on the service portal of the MC facilitation centre. Every day, more than 250 people apply for birth and death certificates at the centre. As the MC is able to issue 100 certificates every day, there is a huge pendency of work in the department. To clear this back log, employees are working day and night in the Birth and Death Registration Department of the MC for the last few days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.