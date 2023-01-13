Amritsar MC House term to end on Jan 22, poll may be delayed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 12

The five-year term of the Municipal Corporation House will end on January 22. Despite the statement of Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, there is no hope that election will be held in the near future. Sources close to the Aam Adami Party claimed that the election will be held only after the Budget session of the AAP government expected to held in the March.

“The Aam Adami Party came into power with the promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to the women. The government will make provision in the upcoming Budget session. After fulfillment of the promise the party will get good response in the election. So the election will be announced after the Budget session”, said an AAP activist.

Congress leaders claimed that the AAP government was facing strong anti-incumbency. They will try to manage it before conducting the elections of the municipal corporations. “The MC elections will be conducted in May or June. The government is failed on every front and going to suffer defeat in civic body elections in the state. This is the only reason to delay the elections otherwise the delimitation process has been completed and government should announce the elections”, said Mahesh Khanna, a senior Congress leader and MC councillor.

The aspirants to contest the councillor seats believe that they have at least three months for the poll.

After January 22, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner will be administration of the House. The Congress majority house is now being led by the Mayor of Aam Adami Party. The Congress doesn’t have much to claim in the name of achievement in the past five years. Routine traffic jams and other civic issues expose the ignorance of MC House during the last five years. “The performance of MC House was good for four years. After formation of AAP government, the House got defunct. No development work is being carried out in any ward of the city”, said Khanna.