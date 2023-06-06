Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 5

A number of officials and employees of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation were found absent during a surprise check by Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh this morning.

After the Punjab Government’s decision to open government offices at 7.30 am, there were frequent complaints that officers and employees of ther MC were coming late to the office. Responding to complaints, the Joint Commissioner checked the attendance of three departments of the MC at 7.50 am at the head office in Ranjit Avenue. During the checking, a number of officers and employees were found absent. The Superintendent of the health wing of the MC and almost all staff, including clerks, were found absent.

Health wing superintendent Neeraj Bhandari, JE Jeevan Jyoti , Inspector Satyanand, clerks Kanchan, Neeraj, Simran, Kuldeep Kumar, Happy, Abhishek, Vishal, Harmeet Suri and Manpreet, Pritpal Singh, Deepika, Rakesh Kumar, Rajan, Narendra Pal, Manoj, Shiv Gill, Baldev Raj, Veena and sevadar Deepak Kumar were found absent during the checking by the Joint Commissioner.

In the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing, Head Draftsman Dinesh Kumar, Draftsman Navdeep Kumar, Building Inspector Nirmaljit Verma, Building Inspectors Madhavi, Raj Rani, and Kulwinder Kaur were found absent. Meanwhile, in the Accounts Branch, Superintendents Raj Sethi, Rohit Arora, Aastha, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep, Vishal Sharma and Harsh Jarial and workers Sahil, Kishan Kumar, Jatin Mehta, Usha Rani were found absent.

Similarly, executive engineer civil clerk Danish Behl, clerk Sonia and five beldars were found absent. The Joint Commissioner issued show-cause notices to all the absentees. Absent officers and employees were asked to submit their reply.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said now biometric machines would be used for attendance. He said departmental action would be taken against the officers and employees for absenteeism and coming late to the office.