Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of martyr Bhagat Singh by organising multiple events. The celebrations began with a cycle rally, flagged off by Karamjit Singh KP, from the college campus to the Kichlu Chowk. Karamjit Singh, general secretary, Freedom Fighter Successor Organisation, belongs to the family of a freedom fighter Ram Singh Ghalamala. He was accompanied by Jatinderpal Singh, grandson of Banta Singh, another freedom fighter hailing from the city. Principal Pushpinder Walia said a special symposium on the ideology of Bhagat Singh was also held, with GNDU Jallianwala Bagh Chair chairperson Amandeep Bal as the speaker. Bal delivered a lecture on ‘Relevance of Bhagat Singh and his Ideology in Present Times’. The lecture motivated the young minds to build a new India on the lines of the ideology of Bhagat Singh. The celebrations culminated with a gripping play on the life of Bhagat Singh, ‘Ek Saccha Desh Bhagat’, in the Urvi auditorium.

GGI pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

Global Group of Institute paid tribute to martyr Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The occasion was marked by the students by singing patriotic songs and expressing their gratitude for the sacrifice that the legendary revolutionary along with his companions Shaheed Sukhdev and Raj Guru made for the nation’s freedom from the British rule. Campus director Dr MS Saini dwelt on the fight against slavery by Bhagat Singh and asked the students to not become slaves of the evils like indiscipline, lethargy and subservience to the allurements that distract us in life. Admissions director Prof BD Sharma explained in detail the life and sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who went on to sacrifice his life for the cause of the freedom of India from British rule.

Kids remembers Bhagat Singh

Shri Ram Ashram School held various activities in the school to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. Fancy dress competition was organised for tiny tots of Nursery as they dressed up as freedom fighters and spoke about the freedom movement. Class IV students were shown a documentary based on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in the school auditorium. Teachers enlightened the students about the life of Bhagat Singh, various incidents related to his freedom struggle, especially the bomb blast in Assembly, his prison days and execution. Class V students participated in Punjabi slogan-writing competition. Recognising the importance of health, students of Class VII conducted an assembly on the topic “Healthy Young Mission” followed by mass PT. Students of Class VIII participated in poetry recitation competition. They presented poems and patriotic songs.

Painting, essay writing competition

Painting and essay writing competitions were held at PBN Senior Secondary School, Hall Gate, to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr Bhagat Singh. The students and staff took a pledge to remember the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and serve society with nationalistic and patriotic attitude. The theme of the competitions was freedom fighters and the winners were given medals. On the occasion, Rajeev Kumaria, manager and secretary, and Sandeep Tandon, officiating Principal, also addressed the students.

Activities mark martyr’s birth anniv

The 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celebrated with enthusiasm by the Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities Department of Khalsa College. Marathon of the students dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh was flagged of in the morning. Later, a play was presented by the students of the Theater Department, in which the audience was made aware of the difficulties faced by the martyr in the struggle to freedom. A seminar was organised on the life and philosophy of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and poster-making competitions were organised on the behalf of the department. Principal of Khalsa College Public School Dr Inderjit Gogoani, who is also a historian, also told students about Shaheed Udham Singh along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Dr Gupta is DAV College Principal

Dr Amardeep Gupta has been appointed as the new Principal of DAV College, Amritsar. Joining the office on Wednesday, he was welcomed by the faculty members and employees. Dr Gupta has previously rendered his services at DAV College, Dasuya, as the Principal. He had started his career as the Head of Computer Department at DAV College, Amritsar. Former Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, while highlighting the history of DAV College, gave the charge to the newly-appointed Principal.

kids observe Grandparents’ Day

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated Grandparents’ Day with great enthusiasm and zest in order to deepen the connection between grandparents and grandchildren. The maternal and paternal grandparents were warmly welcomed on the school premises. Principal Anchal Mahajan presented saplings as a memento to the grandparents. The celebrations commenced with a welcome song and a dance item. The young buds left the audience spellbound with their performance. They also presented a play depicting the value of grandparents in their lives.