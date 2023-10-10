BJP workers hold protest over Amritsar civic body, district admn’s failure

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Fed up with the outbreak of chikungunya and other diseases due to choked sewer line and contaminated water supply, leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Amritsar Urban) unit staged a demonstration against the municipal corporation, the district administration and the state government here on Monday. The activists of the BJP led by its urban president Harvinder Singh Sandhu raised slogans against the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leaders alleged that due to the failure of the MC to address the issues of choked sewer lines and contaminated water supply, thousands of residents were suffering from high fever, Chikungunya and other water-borne diseases. They alleged that MC officials were responsible for not addressing civic issues.

Former Health Minister Dr. Baldev Raj Chawla, BJP Senior leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Former Mayor Bakshi Ram Arora, Former District President Anand Sharma addressed the gathering outside the MC office.

A delegation of BJP leaders met the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and handed over a memorandum of demands. In his address BJP president Sandhu said due to dengue, chikungunya and viral fever, every family in Amritsar city is suffering from diseases. Government and private hospitals are packed with patients. The municipal corporation did not conduct fogging on time. Chikungunya has spread across the city but the situation is worst in Chherharta, Putlighar, Islamabad, Dhapai, and B Block area. There is no decline in the number of patients.

“If the municipal corporation had made arrangements to prevent it at the right time, the city would not have to face such medical emergency. The municipal corporation is responsible for this epidemic,” said Sandhu.

On the occasion, BJP leaders Reena Jaitley, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Dr Ram Chawla, Harjinder Singh Thekedar, district general secretary Manish Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Salil Kapoor, Gurpratap Singh Tikka, Baldev Raj Bagga, Anuj Sikka, Sanjeev Khosla, Meenu Sehgal Paramjit Singh Batra, Rakesh Gill, all were present.

#BJP #Chikungunya