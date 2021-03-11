BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

PTI

Chandigarh, May 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a drone coming from the Pakistani side, which carried heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force.

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

Seized packets of heroin. Photo: @BSF_Punjab/Twitter

09/05/2022#Amritsar @BSF_Punjab Frontier#BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/MhAsr9omw3 — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 9, 2022

