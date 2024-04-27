Campus notes: Exhibition ‘AURA 2024’ concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day exhibition "AURA 2024", organised by the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University and inaugurated by Dr Shweta Shenoy, professor, GNDU-MYAS Department of Sports Science and Medicine, concluded on Friday. She showed keen interest in the articles made by students and appreciated their efforts. She said the students should be encouraged to become entrepreneurs and sell their items from time to time. She laid stress on the spread of awareness of the traditional art and craft taught to the students in the villages so that more students can take up the courses run by the department. Prof Anupam Kaur, director, apprised the guests of the efforts of the department for uplifting the skills of the students. The department is taking up great initiatives to organize the short-term training programmes as well as certificate/diploma courses throughout the year so that maximum students from the villages can be benefited. They learn different types of surface ornamentation techniques such as embroidery used to make different articles. By using these methods, they also make beautiful articles like bed-sheets, cushion covers, coasters, trays, napkin holders, table mat with runners, salwar kameez, saris, etc.

Lecture on ‘Stress Management’

The Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences of Guru Nanak Dev University hosted a guest lecture on "Stress Management" by Dr Harjot Singh, a physician-neuropsychiatrist followed by a prize distribution ceremony of the department. Dr Harjot Singh, known for his expertise in psychology and stress management, emphasised the importance of understanding the sources of stress and adopting proactive measures to mitigate its impact on mental and physical well-being. During the lecture, Dr Singh delved into various aspects of stress, including its psychological effects as well as its pervasive influence on daily life. He highlighted the significance of mindfulness, resilience and self-care practices in building stress resilience and promoting overall health and happiness. He shared practical techniques and strategies for managing stress effectively, such as deep breathing exercises, yoga and time management skills, etc. He encouraged attendees to inculcate a positive mindset, foster strong social support networks and seek professional help when needed.

World Book Day

Life lessons contained in Ruskin Bond's books The Lamp is Lit and A Book of Simple Living were shared with the students of Revel Dale Public School. Different passages of these two books were read out by Principal Rajiv Arora and students came to know about values like humility, perfection, forgiveness, austerity, simplicity and courage. It was an interactive session and all students participated with a lot of zeal and fervour. They learnt that education is not about the ability to read and write only but it is about the way of leading life. "Merely by reading text books one cannot learn life lessons that one needs to lead his life in a virtuous and righteous way. There are several other books that children must peruse to live an excellence oriented life," said Rajiv Arora.

Workshop on Income Tax

The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organized a week-long workshop on Income Tax and e-filing of returns. The primary objective of the workshop was to impart practical training to the students of B Com VI Regular and honours about the Income Tax and e-filing of return. CA Vibhore Gupta was the chief guest in the workshop. CA Shilpa Gupta, ICAI-registered career counsellor faculty, was the resource person in the workshop. She is an expert in the field of taxation who provided practical knowledge to the students. Vibhore Gupta enthused the students by saying that “Think of every day as a new journey, a chance to learn new and interesting things. Use these chances to grow as a person and try to become the best version of yourself.”

Blood Donation Camp held

The NSS wing of Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, in association with the Civil Hospital and Knowledge Villa Integrated Education & Welfare Society (KVIEWS) held a blood donation camp. A team of qualified medical specialists oversaw the camp and ensured that all safety procedures were observed. The purpose of the camp was to raise awareness among teachers, staff and students of the value of regular and voluntary blood donation. Dr Gaurav Tejpal, Principal of Amritsar Group of Colleges, inaugurated the blood donation camp in the presence of Vikram Singh, chairman of KVIEWS. At the camp, over 80 individuals offered to give blood. The donors were screened before blood donation. They underwent a thorough medical check-up.

