 Campus notes: Exhibition ‘AURA 2024’ concludes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Exhibition ‘AURA 2024’ concludes

Campus notes: Exhibition ‘AURA 2024’ concludes

Campus notes: Exhibition ‘AURA 2024’ concludes

The exhibition, ‘AURA 2024’, was organised by the Department of Lifelong Learning of GNDU in Amritsar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day exhibition "AURA 2024", organised by the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University and inaugurated by Dr Shweta Shenoy, professor, GNDU-MYAS Department of Sports Science and Medicine, concluded on Friday. She showed keen interest in the articles made by students and appreciated their efforts. She said the students should be encouraged to become entrepreneurs and sell their items from time to time. She laid stress on the spread of awareness of the traditional art and craft taught to the students in the villages so that more students can take up the courses run by the department. Prof Anupam Kaur, director, apprised the guests of the efforts of the department for uplifting the skills of the students. The department is taking up great initiatives to organize the short-term training programmes as well as certificate/diploma courses throughout the year so that maximum students from the villages can be benefited. They learn different types of surface ornamentation techniques such as embroidery used to make different articles. By using these methods, they also make beautiful articles like bed-sheets, cushion covers, coasters, trays, napkin holders, table mat with runners, salwar kameez, saris, etc.

Lecture on ‘Stress Management’

The Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences of Guru Nanak Dev University hosted a guest lecture on "Stress Management" by Dr Harjot Singh, a physician-neuropsychiatrist followed by a prize distribution ceremony of the department. Dr Harjot Singh, known for his expertise in psychology and stress management, emphasised the importance of understanding the sources of stress and adopting proactive measures to mitigate its impact on mental and physical well-being. During the lecture, Dr Singh delved into various aspects of stress, including its psychological effects as well as its pervasive influence on daily life. He highlighted the significance of mindfulness, resilience and self-care practices in building stress resilience and promoting overall health and happiness. He shared practical techniques and strategies for managing stress effectively, such as deep breathing exercises, yoga and time management skills, etc. He encouraged attendees to inculcate a positive mindset, foster strong social support networks and seek professional help when needed.

World Book Day

Life lessons contained in Ruskin Bond's books The Lamp is Lit and A Book of Simple Living were shared with the students of Revel Dale Public School. Different passages of these two books were read out by Principal Rajiv Arora and students came to know about values like humility, perfection, forgiveness, austerity, simplicity and courage. It was an interactive session and all students participated with a lot of zeal and fervour. They learnt that education is not about the ability to read and write only but it is about the way of leading life. "Merely by reading text books one cannot learn life lessons that one needs to lead his life in a virtuous and righteous way. There are several other books that children must peruse to live an excellence oriented life," said Rajiv Arora.

Workshop on Income Tax

The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organized a week-long workshop on Income Tax and e-filing of returns. The primary objective of the workshop was to impart practical training to the students of B Com VI Regular and honours about the Income Tax and e-filing of return. CA Vibhore Gupta was the chief guest in the workshop. CA Shilpa Gupta, ICAI-registered career counsellor faculty, was the resource person in the workshop. She is an expert in the field of taxation who provided practical knowledge to the students. Vibhore Gupta enthused the students by saying that “Think of every day as a new journey, a chance to learn new and interesting things. Use these chances to grow as a person and try to become the best version of yourself.”

Blood Donation Camp held

The NSS wing of Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, in association with the Civil Hospital and Knowledge Villa Integrated Education & Welfare Society (KVIEWS) held a blood donation camp. A team of qualified medical specialists oversaw the camp and ensured that all safety procedures were observed. The purpose of the camp was to raise awareness among teachers, staff and students of the value of regular and voluntary blood donation. Dr Gaurav Tejpal, Principal of Amritsar Group of Colleges, inaugurated the blood donation camp in the presence of Vikram Singh, chairman of KVIEWS. At the camp, over 80 individuals offered to give blood. The donors were screened before blood donation. They underwent a thorough medical check-up.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

2
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

6
India

Over 63 per cent turnout in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls; Tripura records 79.46 per cent, Manipur 77.32

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

8
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

9
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

10
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

India win Gold medal in compound men, women team event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura

Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system

Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held