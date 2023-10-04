Centenary Park Memorial: Amritsar RTI activist demands inquiry into cost escalation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Former district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and RTI activist Suresh Sharma has alleged embezzlement of funds during the construction of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial at Amrit Anand park in Ranjit Avenue area during the Congress regime. He demanded a Vigilance probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds and quality control test of the memorial.

The Jallianwala Bagh Martyr’s Memorial was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 15, 2021. Revealing information received through Right to Information (RTI), Suresh Sharma said that a total of Rs 3,18,71,984 was spent by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the monument.

Suresh Sharma alleged, “As per the information received from the RTI, Rs 77,74,567 was spent on lights installed in the monument. There are some lights where the wires have been laid underground while most are visible on ground. There are a total of 100 lights in the premises. The fund spent on the lights is too much and raise questions over the functioning of the department concerned.”

Sharma alleged that the cost of chemicals to fix stone on the walls is too high in the bills but in reality, normal chemicals have been used. Sharma claimed that bills of Rs 1,96,183 were found for Araldite adhesive payment to fix granite and it was surprising.

He said that he has written to the Chief Minister, Public Works Minister and Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, to conduct a quality check and institute a high-level inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar