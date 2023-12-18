Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal today asserted that the Central Government was committed to make India a developed country by 2047. He stated this while taking part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sohian Kalan village near here on Sunday.

He said in order to make India a developed country, it was important to spread awareness among people and take suggestions. He said by holding camps under the sankalp yatra, people could register themselves to avail benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Officials of various departments of the Centre and state governments participated in the yatra. Specially designed information, education and communication vans are visiting villages in the district and nearby areas to spread awareness about welfare programmes of the Central Government.

Besides, drones showed techniques for the development of agriculture, which farmers could adopt to increase their crop production.

