Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Tarn Taran, March 29
The administration is leaving no stone unturned to achieve a heavy turnout of voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls with the slogan, ‘Es Bar 70 Ke Par Par’ (polling percentage to cross 70%). Even the elderly and those above the age of 100 years besides the specially challenged (Divyangs) will be given special facilities.
This was stated by Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Tarn Taran, in a meeting of officials organised at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on Friday.
The DEO said in Khadoor Sahib, the administration has launched SVEEP programme to approach every voter, appealing to him to come to the polling station to cast his vote definitely.
The DEO said that there are a large number of voters above the age of 100 in the constituency and their family members would be given Form 12 (D).
These voters would cast their vote from their homes and the Election Commission would arrange transport facilities for them to enable them reach the polling station. At each polling station, wheel-chairs have been arranged for the divyangs, the DC said.
