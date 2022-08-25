Cops crack murder bid case in 3 hours

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 24

The Pathankot police’s strategy of establishing checkposts based on feedback given to it by various sources and not on traditional points paid rich dividends when the force arrested an accused involved in an attempt to murder case within three hours of committing the crime.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said Sanjeev Kumar of Pangoli Chowk was irked with two of his neighbours Sagar Singh and Shubham Sharma, who had pilfered petrol from his motorcycle. He had also threatened them that he would take revenge one day and yesterday evening when he saw the duo roaming near his house, he took out a .12-bore double-barreled rifle and fired shots at the duo. Both Singh and Sharma got seriously injured and are being treated at a private hospital.

Khakh said the police barely took three hours after the crime. Cops from the nearby checkpost nabbed Sanjeev as he was about to flee. He added that the new system was acting as a facilitator in solving crimes in minimum period.

Checkposts set up based on feedback