Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 24

Keeping in view forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a contingent of the Punjab Police and the paramilitary force on Sunday organised a flag march in different localities of the town to instil a sense of confidence among residents about their safety and security.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Election Officer Varinderpal Singh Bajwa led the flag march in the town. Other officials who participated in the flag march include Simrandeep Singh, SDM, Tarn Taran, Sachin Pathak, SDM, Khadoor Sahib, and Parwinder Kaur, SP (Headquarter).

Bajwa said the flag march passed through Muradpur, Pandori Gola and other localities of the town. These localities are infamous for illicit liquor trade.

Bajwa said the aim of the flag march was to create fear among anti-social elements and a sense security among residents and ensure peaceful elections. He said flag marches and search operations would continue till the elections were over. He called upon residents to cast their vote to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He warned anti-social elements against disturbing peace and normalcy in society. He said anyone creating disturbance would not be spared.

