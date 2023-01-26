Cricket trials for Brisbane league on January 29

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

ACL Cricket League has announced trials for the six country cricket tournament to be organised by it. The ACL has asked budding cricketers to reach Amandeep Cricket Academy here at 11 am on January 29. BCCI coaches TP Singh and Harry Sandhu would especially come for the trials, stated ACL adding that teams from India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies would participate in the league which would be held at Brisbane, Australia, during the first week of May.