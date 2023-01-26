Cricket trials for Brisbane league on January 29

Amritsar, January 25
ACL Cricket League has announced trials for the six country cricket tournament to be organised by it. The ACL has asked budding cricketers to reach Amandeep Cricket Academy here at 11 am on January 29. BCCI coaches TP Singh and Harry Sandhu would especially come for the trials, stated ACL adding that teams from India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies would participate in the league which would be held at Brisbane, Australia, during the first week of May.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...