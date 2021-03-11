CAMPUS NOTES

English Literary Quiz organised

Khalsa College students, winners of Inter-college English Literary Quiz competition, being felicitated by teachers.

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Khalsa College students won second position in Inter-college English Literary Quiz competition held at Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyala, Jalandhar. Two students Jasleen Saini, MA English Sem-IV and Sukhmandeep Singh, BA (Hons) English Sem-VI participated in the contest and bagged second position in both preliminary and final rounds. Prof Gurpreet Singh and Prof Harsh Salaria accompanied the students. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal congratulated the teachers and students and appreciated the efforts of the students. Prof Anupam Sandhu, Head of the Department, English said there is a lot of energy and talent in students which has to be channelised in a positive way.

Dr PK Sharma is new DSW

Global Group of Institutes welcomed Dr PK Sharma, a former Principal of Hindu College, Amritsar, on his joining the Institute as Dean, Student Welfare. A doctorate in Mathematics, Dr Sharma taught Mathematics for four decade-long career and remained Principal of Hindu College, Amritsar, for nine years. Dr Sharma also guided many students in their PhD thesis. He brings with him a vast experience as a teacher and administrator having remained a member of the Syndicate and Senate of Guru Nanak Dev University for different terms and member of Punjab School Education Board for three years. He also remained Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, Amritsar. He was introduced to the Heads of various departments and senior faculty members by the Vice Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi in a special meeting.

Top positions in MSc Chemistry

Students of DAV college has made their institutions proud by excelling in the varsity examinations. The students of college have achieved outstanding results in MSc Chemistry third Semester examination, results of which were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Deeksha stood third, Anmol stood fourth, Jasmine secured fifth, Akshita seventh and Harmapreet bagged eighth position in university exams. Students attributed their success to faculty’s hardwork and punctuality. They also thanked the faculty members of the department of chemistry.

Dishika Suri wins badminton gold

Dishika Suri of Ryan International School brought laurels to school by winning a gold medal in Open State Badminton Championship U-15 organised at Indoor Badminton Stadium, Badminton Hall Amritsar on April 17. The school Principal Kanchan Malhotra congratulated her parents on her grand success and motivated her to work hard in future to achieve her goals.

Mahatma Hansraj remembered

DAV School, Lawrance Road, celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj by performing a havan, a special assembly and an on-the-spot painting competition. On the occasion, the students of the school narrated the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj, who was a great educationist and an ardent follower of the Arya Samaj. Born on April 19,1864 he was a follower of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. The students of the school chanted mantras, sang devotional songs and emphasised on the contributions of this great visionary, who fought for window remarriage abolition of Sati and child marriage. Officiating Teacher in-charge, Balwinder Singh, lauded the efforts of the students and emphasised the importance of dedication and commitment. He highlighted how Mahatma Hansraj with his ceaseless efforts fought for education and the upliftment of the society.

Punjabi Heritage competition

Tarn Taran: An inter-house ‘Punjabi Heritage Competition’ was hosted at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, aiming to connect the students with Punjabi heritage. On the occasion, an exhibition was put up by the students of the four houses which displayed the disappearing culture of Punjab. Giddha, bhangra was also presented by the students on the occasion. Baljit Kaur Randhawa, president, Director of the Institute Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa Director and Manisha Sood Principal of the Institution in their respective address encouraged the students to stay connected with their heritage so that the future generations would also be aware of their rich heritage.

