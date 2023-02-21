 Excursion organised for students : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Excursion organised for students

Excursion organised for students

Students of BTTM during a visit to Haveli and a local village on a study tour in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of Guru Nanak Dev University organised an excursion to Gurudwara Kotha Sahib-Vallah, and Haveli, a cultural village located in Amritsar for the students of BTTM (Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management). The visit was arranged to celebrate the holy annual fair-Jorr Mela, which is a unique example of ardent faith and devotion. The shrine relates itself to the life of the ninth guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, who stayed here for 17 days. The dwellers of the village welcomed him and organised a fair. Moreover, the hidden gem needs attention from the industry players and should be a part of the Amritsar Tourist Circuit. During this trip, students experienced the rides, lip-smacking street food and bought souvenirs for their near and dear ones. Thereafter, the students visited a village themed restaurant — Haveli, enjoying snippets of the cultural heritage of Punjab. The students learnt about true Amritsar representation of Punjab’s glorious past by looking into the finer details of everything from the exquisite decor to the delicious food. The initiative was taken under the guidance of Professor in-charge Mandeep Kaur.

GNDU examination results

The results of Prak Shastri, (Semester — I & III), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Semester – I) BSc (Home Science), Semester – I, MA Business Economics & IT Semester-I, Bachelor of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling), Semester – V and M.Sc Fashion Designing and Merchandising Semester — I of session December 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, in-charge (examinations).

3 generations run for fun

Dhritman Kumar, a student of Class IV of Spring Dale Senior School, was adjudged the Best Boy Athlete, while Piyusha Goenka was declared the Best Girl Athlete during the Annual Spring Olympics held at Spring Dale Senior School. The grounds of Spring Dale Senior School came alive with sports activities, which witnessed the wholehearted participation of Class IV students of the school, their parents and grandparents. The event afforded three generations to learn valuable lessons in team spirit, coordination and discipline, while also forging better understanding and a lasting bond between them. The students of Class IV participated fervently in events such as obstacle race, straight race, glass pyramid, relay race, tug of war and ball balancing. Their parents actively participated in needle and thread race, three-legged race and musical chairs, and the enthusiasm of their grandparents was palpable through their active participation in balancing the ball race. Spring Dale Senior School Vice-Principal Guneet Arora congratulated the winners on the occasion.

Prayer held at school

The faculty and staff participated in an ardas held at Sri Guru Harikrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan. A prayer ceremony was organised ahead of the board examinations. On the occasion, bhog of akhand path was held and then ragi jatha of Antarpreet Singh performed kirtan. Randeep Singh, a member-in-charge of the school, welcomed the guests. Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was present on the occasion, encouraged the students to prepare for their upcoming examination with hard work and dedication. Prizes were also distributed among the meritorious students of Class X of the session 2021-22.

Workshop on biz communication

A two-day business communication workshop was organised at the Department of Applied Sciences, Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). The workshop was conducted in both online and offline modes to accommodate a huge audience. Managing Director Rajneesh Arora inaugurated the workshop. In his inaugural address, Arora lauded the objective of the workshop. Applied Sciences HOD Prof Binod Kaur, Associate Prof Baljeet Verma, Assistant Prof Varun Mehra, Assistant Prof (Department of Applied Sciences) Rajni Arora and Dr Samrat Khanna, the Head of the English Department of Punjabi University College, Jaitu (Faridkot), were the resource persons in the workshop to deliver an expert talks on various aspects of Business Communication. Around 178 participants attended the workshop.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

6
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

10
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research