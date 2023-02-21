Excursion organised for students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of Guru Nanak Dev University organised an excursion to Gurudwara Kotha Sahib-Vallah, and Haveli, a cultural village located in Amritsar for the students of BTTM (Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management). The visit was arranged to celebrate the holy annual fair-Jorr Mela, which is a unique example of ardent faith and devotion. The shrine relates itself to the life of the ninth guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, who stayed here for 17 days. The dwellers of the village welcomed him and organised a fair. Moreover, the hidden gem needs attention from the industry players and should be a part of the Amritsar Tourist Circuit. During this trip, students experienced the rides, lip-smacking street food and bought souvenirs for their near and dear ones. Thereafter, the students visited a village themed restaurant — Haveli, enjoying snippets of the cultural heritage of Punjab. The students learnt about true Amritsar representation of Punjab’s glorious past by looking into the finer details of everything from the exquisite decor to the delicious food. The initiative was taken under the guidance of Professor in-charge Mandeep Kaur.

GNDU examination results

The results of Prak Shastri, (Semester — I & III), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Semester – I) BSc (Home Science), Semester – I, MA Business Economics & IT Semester-I, Bachelor of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling), Semester – V and M.Sc Fashion Designing and Merchandising Semester — I of session December 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, in-charge (examinations).

3 generations run for fun

Dhritman Kumar, a student of Class IV of Spring Dale Senior School, was adjudged the Best Boy Athlete, while Piyusha Goenka was declared the Best Girl Athlete during the Annual Spring Olympics held at Spring Dale Senior School. The grounds of Spring Dale Senior School came alive with sports activities, which witnessed the wholehearted participation of Class IV students of the school, their parents and grandparents. The event afforded three generations to learn valuable lessons in team spirit, coordination and discipline, while also forging better understanding and a lasting bond between them. The students of Class IV participated fervently in events such as obstacle race, straight race, glass pyramid, relay race, tug of war and ball balancing. Their parents actively participated in needle and thread race, three-legged race and musical chairs, and the enthusiasm of their grandparents was palpable through their active participation in balancing the ball race. Spring Dale Senior School Vice-Principal Guneet Arora congratulated the winners on the occasion.

Prayer held at school

The faculty and staff participated in an ardas held at Sri Guru Harikrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan. A prayer ceremony was organised ahead of the board examinations. On the occasion, bhog of akhand path was held and then ragi jatha of Antarpreet Singh performed kirtan. Randeep Singh, a member-in-charge of the school, welcomed the guests. Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was present on the occasion, encouraged the students to prepare for their upcoming examination with hard work and dedication. Prizes were also distributed among the meritorious students of Class X of the session 2021-22.

Workshop on biz communication

A two-day business communication workshop was organised at the Department of Applied Sciences, Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). The workshop was conducted in both online and offline modes to accommodate a huge audience. Managing Director Rajneesh Arora inaugurated the workshop. In his inaugural address, Arora lauded the objective of the workshop. Applied Sciences HOD Prof Binod Kaur, Associate Prof Baljeet Verma, Assistant Prof Varun Mehra, Assistant Prof (Department of Applied Sciences) Rajni Arora and Dr Samrat Khanna, the Head of the English Department of Punjabi University College, Jaitu (Faridkot), were the resource persons in the workshop to deliver an expert talks on various aspects of Business Communication. Around 178 participants attended the workshop.