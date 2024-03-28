Gang selling fake cement busted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 27

The city police have busted a gang of three involved in the marketing of fake cement. The police have arrested one of the three gang members. The other two are absconding. The police also seized 150 bags of fake cement on Tuesday. According to the police, the arrested gang member has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Dadehar Sahib, while those absconding are Nishan Singh and Jatinder Singh Kala, both residents of Emma Mallian village.

ASI Kirpal Singh who led the police team that bust the gang revealed that the gang had taken a godown on rent on Bath road and was involved in adulterating the cement and packing it in bags that was sold under the fake brand name of ACC Ambuja. A case has been registered against the accused.

