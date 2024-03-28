Gang selling fake cement busted

Tarn Taran, March 27
The city police have busted a gang of three involved in the marketing of fake cement. The police have arrested one of the three gang members. The other two are absconding. The police also seized 150 bags of fake cement on Tuesday. According to the police, the arrested gang member has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Dadehar Sahib, while those absconding are Nishan Singh and Jatinder Singh Kala, both residents of Emma Mallian village.
ASI Kirpal Singh who led the police team that bust the gang revealed that the gang had taken a godown on rent on Bath road and was involved in adulterating the cement and packing it in bags that was sold under the fake brand name of ACC Ambuja. A case has been registered against the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...