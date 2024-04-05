Gold seized from flyer at city airport

Amritsar, April 4
The officials of Customs Department have recovered 108.4 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here today. The market value of the gold recovered is around Rs 7.44 lakh.
The Customs Department officials said that the passenger had reached here from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight. When the Customs Department employees searched his luggage, some gold wires were recovered from a bag included in his luggage.
An attempt was made to hide these wires by colouring them. Officials stated that the total weight of gold recovered from the passenger was approximately 108.4 grams. The gold recovered by the Customs Department has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...