Gold seized from flyer at city airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

The officials of Customs Department have recovered 108.4 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here today. The market value of the gold recovered is around Rs 7.44 lakh.

The Customs Department officials said that the passenger had reached here from Dubai by a SpiceJet flight. When the Customs Department employees searched his luggage, some gold wires were recovered from a bag included in his luggage.

An attempt was made to hide these wires by colouring them. Officials stated that the total weight of gold recovered from the passenger was approximately 108.4 grams. The gold recovered by the Customs Department has been confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai