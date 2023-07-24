Government invites KMSC, BKU leaders for talks on Aug 18

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) suspended its call for protest and ‘rail roko’ on July 24-25 as the Punjab chief minister has invited the union leaders for a meeting. Two farmer organisations, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and BKU Ekta (Azad), had announced a demonstration on issues related to floods, Bharat Mala project and power supply. They had decided to stage protests outside DC offices and block railways tracks on July 24 and 25 to press the government to accept their demands.

Meanwhile, the state government sent an invitation letter for the meeting on August 18. Swaran Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC, said that keeping in mind the probable difficulties to the common man, the demonstrations had been suspended.

State president Sukhwinder Singh Sabra, secretary Rana Ranbir Singh and leaders of BKU Ekta (Azad) said that if the meeting with the government did not yield any meaningful result, then the farmers would launch a fresh struggle.