BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Amritsar, April 17

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, Gurjit Singh Aujla, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana temple today. He started his election campaign by seeking blessings along with his family, wife Undaleeb Roy Aujla and Babur Aujla. He said that the Almighty had willed it as his duty to serve the people of Guru Ki Nagari and had given him one more opportunity for this.

Aujla justified the allegations made by AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, adding that the law and order situation was very bad in the state and now the AAP MLAs themselves were raising the issue. Targeting the Punjab CM, he said that officers were being posted from Delhi but despite this, the problem of drug addiction had not been eradicated in the district. In such a situation, he asked as to what improvement will there be in Punjab.

Aujla targeted the candidates of BJP and AAP saying that both the parties do not have confidence in their workers, “That is why the BJP has hedged its bet on external faces, while the AAP has also ignored those workers who have worked at the ground level here,” he said.

Aujla said Amritsar being a holy city, he feels meaningful politics should be done here. “They should also talk about their work and I will also talk about my work. Also, we need to share our vision for future, because people follow the leaders and if they spread falsehood, then it sends a wrong message.”

