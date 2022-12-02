Majitha: Former SMO held for taking Rs 1L bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a former Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Satnam Singh, for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh. He was posted at Civil Hospital, Majitha, at that time.

Vigilance spokesman said the accused SMO, a resident of Friends Avenue, was arrested after the investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline.

Giving details, he said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village, Amritsar, alleged that the SMO had demanded and accepted Rs 1.15 lakh as bribe for issuing a medico-legal report regarding a police case.

He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him at the VB police station in Amritsar while further investigation in this case was in progress.