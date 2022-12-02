Majitha: Former SMO held for taking Rs 1L bribe

Amritsar, December 1
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a former Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Satnam Singh, for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh. He was posted at Civil Hospital, Majitha, at that time.
Vigilance spokesman said the accused SMO, a resident of Friends Avenue, was arrested after the investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline.
Giving details, he said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village, Amritsar, alleged that the SMO had demanded and accepted Rs 1.15 lakh as bribe for issuing a medico-legal report regarding a police case.
He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him at the VB police station in Amritsar while further investigation in this case was in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...
Supreme Court quashes Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to 4 in ISRO espionage case
A Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar direct the HC t...