Amritsar MC officials inspect garbage dumping site at Bhagtanwala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

Officials of the Municipal Corporation visited the garbage dumping site at Bhagtanwala and checked the movement of solid waste management firm’s vehicles deployed for lifting of garbage as well as the process of bio-remediation. A private firm, Averda, lifts garbage from door to door in the city and dumps it at Bhagtanwala on a daily basis. The MC officials claimed that many a time, the movement of these vehicles gets disrupted because fuel is not available.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh visited Bhagtanwala to check the movement of garbage-lifting vehicles of the company and also checked the refilling of oil. He immediately directed the company officials to refurbish all the vehicles and do proper refilling so that lifting of waste did not suffer. He directed the health officials to daily monitor the movement of company’s vehicles and in case of any fault, submit a report so that the MC can take action and also impose a penalty. With summer setting in, garbage should be lifted from every house on a daily basis, he said.

Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Chief Sanitary Inspector JP Babbar, Vijay Gill and officials of the firm were present there.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.