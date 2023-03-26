Minister honours Amritsar MC staff over success of G20 conclave

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar congratulated the officials of Municipal Corporation (MC) for their tireless efforts for the success of the G20 summit held at Amritsar from March 15 to 20 today.

A tea party was organised at the MC head office at the Ranjit Avenue. Officers of all the MC departments and wings led by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi participated in the party. On the occasion, the Minister congratulated the Municipal Corporation for the work done during the G20 Summit and stressed that the city should be maintained in the same way in future as it was during the G20 summit. “There would be no shortage of funds for maintaining cleanliness in the city,” said Nijjar.