Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 19

Despite the fact that the police have strengthened its traffic wing by deploying around 400 more cops to regulate traffic and check various violations, they have failed to check the movement of modified vehicles plying on the roads.

These vehicles, made up of worn-out bikes, are being used as goods carrier, ferrying vegetables, construction material and even passengers. Such vehicles are having a free run on city roads in violation of norms while the authorities, including the traffic wing and the Transport Department, are looking the other way.

A traffic cop said not a single modified vehicle was challaned by the police. These two-wheelers turned carriage have seen manifold increase in the last few years.

On the other hand, workshop owners and mechanics, involved in the illegal manufacturing of such vehicles, have been doing a brisk business. Such vehicles are being run on roads and on highways and in the rural belt in gross violation of the Motor Vehicles act.

These vehicles are also a threat to commuters. Two days ago, a local resident got hurt when a modified vehicle hit him on the elevated road. The victim was travelling on a bike and suffered injuries on the face and legs.

A manufacturer wishing not to be named said a two-wheeler could be converted into an illegal carriage in just Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Raminderbir Singh, a local resident, said such illegal vehicles did not have indicators or reflectors installed, thereby becoming a threat to commuters during the foggy season. These vehicles can be seen plying on roads right under the nose of policemen.

A police official preferring anonymity said people were using abandoned bikes at cheaper rates from scrap dealers and modified them into ‘bike rehris’ and used as a carriage. There is also a possibility that stolen or snatched motorcycles could be used for manufacturing them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said she would take up the matter with the district and transport authorities in this connection. She said necessary directions would be issued for taking action against such vehicles soon.