Police hold Flag march in Nakodar

Nakodar: Police personnel on Friday held a flag march in Nakodar to instill confidence among the people for the coming parliamentary polls. Starting from the city police station, dozens of cops and paramilitary forces covered the town. "We are prepared to ensure peace during polls," said Jalandhar (Rural) SSP MS Bhullar. He said one company of paramilitary force was deployed in the town. Demand for more companies was sent to the administration, the SSP said. oc
Illegal mining: Case registered
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the accused were involved in illegal sand mining in dhussi bundh near Chak Bahmania village. A tractor-trolley loaded with illegal sand was impounded. A case was registered against unidentified persons in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates’ fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well