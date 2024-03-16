Police hold Flag march in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Police personnel on Friday held a flag march in Nakodar to instill confidence among the people for the coming parliamentary polls. Starting from the city police station, dozens of cops and paramilitary forces covered the town. "We are prepared to ensure peace during polls," said Jalandhar (Rural) SSP MS Bhullar. He said one company of paramilitary force was deployed in the town. Demand for more companies was sent to the administration, the SSP said. oc

Illegal mining: Case registered

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the accused were involved in illegal sand mining in dhussi bundh near Chak Bahmania village. A tractor-trolley loaded with illegal sand was impounded. A case was registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

