Police to review 30,000 arms licences in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

Following the orders of the Punjab Government, the district administration as well as the city police commissionerate has not only banned the public display of weapons, but also initiated the process of reviewing the arms licenses issued so far.

As per information, over 30,000 arms licences were issued by the district administration and the city police. A majority of them were in the rural belt.

Both have got orders from the Punjab Government for reviewing the arms licences, it has been learnt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said following the state government orders, they had started the process of reviewing the arms licences. He said that it would be done in a time-bound manner.

An official of the licensing branch of city police wishing not to be named said over 12,000 arms licences were issued in the city commissionerate. The figure was pegged at over 22,000 in the rural areas.

Facing flak over the deteriorating law and order situation in the border state, the Punjab Government has banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs promoting gun culture. It also decided to tighten the norms for issuing the new ones and renewing the old ones.

The government asked the district administrations to review arms licences within the next three months.