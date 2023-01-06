PSEB staff to support Maha stir

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 5

The state committee of PSEB Employees’ Federation (AITUC) in its meeting held here on Thursday extended its support to the agitation of the electricity employees of Maharashtra.

Gurpreet Singh Gandiwid, state president, Surinder Singh Lahauria, general secretary, and Baljit Kumar, state treasurer, respectively, of AITUC, in a joint press statement issued here said the Maharashtra Government in the name of Bijli Bill-2022 wanted to give the whole control of the electricity department to the corporate sector led by Ambani group.