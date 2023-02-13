Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Amritsar, February 12
Rural pharmacists working on contractual basis in rural dispensaries have threatened to boycott the services at newly opened Aam Aadmi Clinics from February 16 if their services are not regularised.
The Rural Health Pharmacy Officers Association stated that a majority of them were given contractual employment 16 years ago and they are still working on paltry salary. Association leader Bikramjit Singh said while the regular and contractual employees have same job profile and work, the latter are being paid less.
“We fail to understand that why two people doing same job are being paid differently. It is sheer exploitation of the unemployed persons,” he said. He added that the association had earlier too threatened to boycott the services but later after assurances from the senior government functionaries had postponed the action.
“Now we have given an ultimatum as the government has failed to fulfil its promise. The pharmacists along with class IV workers would boycott the services from Thurusday,” said another union leader Gurwinder Singh Neer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...