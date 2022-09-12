Saragarhi martyr remembered

Tarn Taran, September 11
Saragarhi martyr Naik Lal Singh was paid rich tributes in his native village, Dhunn (Chohla Sahib), by people from all walks of life at a function organised by villagers here on Sunday.
Lal Singh was one of the 21 martyrs who fought bravely against the Afghan tribesmen on September 12, 1897.
The bhog of Sri Akhand Path was performed followed by kirtan by a Kirtani Jatha. Leaders of the ruling AAP, Congress, SAD and others participated in the function.
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa unfurled the national flag and saluted the martyr. Contingents of the Indian Army and Punjab Police too saluted the martyr.
AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar, Brigadier Satinderjit Singh, SAD leader and SGPC member Gurbachan Singh Karmunwala were among others who paid tributes to the martyr on the occasion.
The martyr was second-in-command in the battle of Saragarhi and was among the 21 brave Sikh.
