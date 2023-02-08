SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and offered aid for the victims.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed solidarity and condolences while writing letters to Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkey in India; Dr Virander Paul, Ambassador of India in Turkey; Bassam Siefeddin Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syria in India; and Satender Kumar Yadav, Chargé d’affaires of Indian Embassy in Syria.

He wrote that in Sikh faith, “Vand Chhakna” (sharing) and “Sarbat Da Bhala” (welfare of all) have been the important principles taught by Sikh Gurus (masters). In light of the same, the Sikh body offered humanitarian aid to the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

Dhami said the Sikh body was pained to learn about the loss of lives and damage to property from devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. He appealed to the ambassadors and governments concerned to coordinate with the SGPC for any kind of aid that the Sikh body could offer to the affected people.

“The SGPC works in light of Sikh principles to help those in need. We have always been active to serve humanity during natural calamities and have been providing clothes, ration, food and other necessary items as assistance to the needy as per the requirement,” he said.