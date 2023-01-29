Thefts at tubewells irk farmers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 28

Petty thefts, presumably by the drug addicts, have become a big nuisance for farmers in the rural belt as they complain of thefts of electricity wires, transformers and even iron pipes attached on the tubewell borewells.

A young farmer from Malawali village, Sahib Singh said, “The thieves stole electricity cable attached with the submersible pump and the iron part of the main pipe which was above the ground.”

“The problem with the theft of electricity wires is that it costs the farmers dearly as they have to change the entire cable from the switch starter to the submersible pump set. The cost of the entire cable is around Rs 8,000.” He claimed that the theft was committed by drug addicts who would sell the stolen items for Rs 300- Rs 400.”

Kuljit Singh Malawali of the same village said, “There have been a number of such incidents. Usually there is no one guarding the tubewells at night and these spots being away from the residential areas are most vulnerable to thefts by drug addicts.”

The farmers stated even if they hand over a thief to the police after investigating the incident on their own, the police usually take no action. Another farmer, Kewal Singh, said two transformers from his tubewells were stolen in less than a year and the police are yet to arrest a culprit. He said if willing the cases could be cracked easily as there are not many shops in an area which sell electricity transformer parts and transformer oil.

Rattan Singh Randhawa of the Border Area Sangharsh Committee said, “Every year hundreds of electricity transformers are stolen. The electricity transformers are a property of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited which is a government body but still never has anyone been arrested for these thefts.” Singh said that there is no decline in sale and usage of the drugs in the rural belt and the addicted youths normally resort to such petty thefts to buy drugs.