Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 4

Two incidents of sacrilege have been reported from different places in Tarn Taran district. First incident occurred on October 1 at Pandori Ran Singh village and the second on October 3 at a village near Gurdwara Bhai Chaina.

Assistant sub-inspector Ram Singh from the Chabal police station said that Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh village, saw pages of the holy Gutka Sahib lying scattered on the road when he was on way to the market. Gurpreet Singh said that he picked the pages of Gutka Sahib and kept these in a piece of cloth with respect. The police said that the suspect involved in the incident was yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Dalbir Singh, a resident of Khemkaran, has been arrested for sacrilege in an incident that occcured on Wednesday. Bhai Gurdev Singh, granthi of the gurdwara, informed the Khemkaran police that he was busy reciting path of Sri Rehras Sahib on Tuesday evening at the gurdwara. The suspect, Dalbir Singh, entered the gurdwara and took Gutka Sahib, kept it in his pocket, and went to a wine shop. The residents nabbed the suspect and handed him over to the police.

Cases under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code were registered by the police in this connection on Tuesday and further investigations initiated.

