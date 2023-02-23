Woman drug peddler held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested an alleged woman drug peddler during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) held on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Savinder Kaur, was arrested.

ASI Hardeep Singh said during the search operation, the police searched the house of Harjit Singh of Kapurthala, who is now residing at Baba Bakala. During the search, the police confiscated 9-gm heroin and a car from the house. Besides, the police seized a pistol, a .32 bore pistol, three bullets, 10 mobile phones, nine wrist watches and two computer scales from the car.