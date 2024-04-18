Workshop to save environment organised at Khadoor Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 17

A daylong workshop of the officials of environment conservation departments was organised at Nishan-E-Sikhi, Khadoor Sahib, in which state and district level officials participated. Those taking part were given information about the project initiated by Baba Sewa Singh to protect the environment.

The officials were informed of the process and activities related to environment conservation initiated by Kar Seva sect, under the patronage of its head Baba Sewa Singh. Krishan Kumar, Financial Commissioner, Forest Department led the officials. The officials were informed about the eco-friendly Darshani Park Baba Sadhu Singh, plant nursery, forestry, treatment and reuse of sewerage water, and other projects started by Baba Sewa Singh aimed at saving environment.

Baba Sewa Singh also gave information about the history of Khadoor Sahib.

