Youth arrested with 510-gm contraband

Amritsar, September 14
The Mattewal police have arrested a youth for allegedly possessing 510-gm heroin. He was identified as Arshdeep Singh of Raipura Kalan village in Jandiala Guru here.
The police said a police team was manning a naka near Nibbarwind village. They found a youth coming from Sadhpur village. He said when the cops signalled him to stop, he tried to flee away, but was overpowered and arrested. During search, the police found the contraband from his possession.
A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.
Amritsar Rural Police Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the police were working on forward and backward linkages of the youth to expose the entire nexus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured
Princess Diana's sheep sweater fetches over Rs 9 crore at auction
The auction house had estimated the value of the sweater at ...