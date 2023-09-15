Youth arrested with 510-gm contraband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

The Mattewal police have arrested a youth for allegedly possessing 510-gm heroin. He was identified as Arshdeep Singh of Raipura Kalan village in Jandiala Guru here.

The police said a police team was manning a naka near Nibbarwind village. They found a youth coming from Sadhpur village. He said when the cops signalled him to stop, he tried to flee away, but was overpowered and arrested. During search, the police found the contraband from his possession.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Amritsar Rural Police Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the police were working on forward and backward linkages of the youth to expose the entire nexus.

