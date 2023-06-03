Youth kidnapped from photo studio, dumped near dera

Amritsar, June 2

Several armed persons kidnapped a youth from a photo studio in the Naraingarh area here today. The victim, identified as Surinder (25), works as a designer in the photo studio. The incident created panic in the area. He was later dumped near Darshan Singh Dera here.

Gurwinder Singh, owner of the studio, informed the control room about kidnapping following which the Chheharta police reached the spot.

Studio owner said four youths arrived on Verna car and entered his shop today. He said they had parked their car outside nearby house of Amandeep Kaur. He said the woman got infuriated and started shouting at the suspects. He said one of the suspects allegedly fired several shots at the woman. She ran inside her house. Later, the suspects dragged Surinder out of the shop, bundled him into their car and fled from the spot.

Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said the suspects left the youth near Darshan Singh Dera. He said the police was recording his statement and trying to find the cause behind the incident. He said a case would be registered in this regard. He said footages of CCTVs in the area were being scanned to find clues about perpetrators of the crime.