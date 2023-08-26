Kratom For Sale:  Best Kratom Vendors: Your Ultimate Guide

Those who are familiar with the benefits of Kratom, whether it's in the form of Kratom capsules or powder are always on the lookout for the best quality. However, if you are relatively new to this, you may encounter the risk of getting scammed by cheap vendors when you try to buy Kratom online.

We have tried some of the best Kratom vendors. And, we will share our honest opinion that will help you decide which is the right Kratom seller for you. So, without further ado, here are detailed reviews of the 7 top vendors in the market.

There is a huge difference between good and bad Kratom. You must make sure that you are investing in the right one. A cheaper brand will ruin your entire experience.

#1 Best Kratom Vendor – Starlight Kratom

Starlightkratom.com or Starlight Kratom Shop is hands down the best kratom vendor that you will find online. This is not an easy claim to make, so let’s talk about why Starlight Kratom is so trusted.

First of all, they offer the best price for the quality as compared to their competitors. Their cost is at least two times lesser than many other vendors available online. You can also benefit from the excellent discounts they offer. They also offer other attractive offers such as loyalty points and amazing discounts on repeated purchases.

You’ll be happy with both the quantity and quality that you’ll get at this cost. You might have had the displeasure of realizing that most Kratom vendors promise more quantity but actually deliver less. In this dimension, Starlight Kratom is the clear winner.

Everything from the packaging to the product is done with utmost care to preserve high quality.

The Starlight Kratom shop is relatively new in the industry but they have already made it big with their unbeatable quality. They have lab testing in place to check their products before they are delivered to you. For example, they will test for microbes, heavy metals, and alkaloids to ensure that the product is fresh and effective.

If you are curious to know more about them, you can head to their website. They are transparent about their products, and no hidden surprises are lurking underneath their supplies.

With all these features, they offer great value to their customers.

We have to buy Kratom regularly, and we have found that with the Starlight Kratom shop, we always get the best product at the best price. Therefore, right now, The Starlight Kratom is on the top of our list of the best Kratom vendors.

You can view their collection and compare their prices here+.

Coastline Kratom – Next to Best!

If your love for Kratom runs deeper than others, you might want to grow your own Kratom plant at home. Yes, that is possible!

Coastline Kratom is one of the very few Kratom sellers that provide a live Kratom plant that you can grow yourself. This way, you will have your very own supply of Kratom for the rest of your life.

This vendor came to be in 2015. To date, they provide the best quality Kratom products to their customers. If you are not sure about the quality, they also offer a 100% money-back guarantee so that you can invest your money without any reservations.

If you purchase live plants, there is a lot that you will need to know. There are very specific requirements for growing Kratom at home. However, don’t worry. Coastline Kratom is one of the best Kratom vendors, they will send you everything you need. The plant comes with a special species of soil and instructions that explain everything that you need to know.

Coastline Kratom also offers other Kratom products. Their most popular Kratom products include stains such as Bale Kratom, Malay Kratom, Maeng Da Kratom, etc.

You can easily place your order on their website. If you are based in the US, you can also avail of their 24-hours free shipping offer.

The only downside of Coastline Kratom is that their website doesn’t share details about lab testing like Starlight Kratom. So, you’ll have to dig deeper if you have any questions regarding their product. For example, you can have a look at the FAQs on their website. You can also message the customer support service. They are prompt and will answer your queries fast.

Phytoextractum.com – A Popular Vendor

Many people like to go for Phytoextractum.com for high-quality Kratom. They have surely established their name in the market with the wide variety they offer. You can get anything you are looking for.

Phytoextratctum.com is one of the best Kratom vendors. From Kratom tea leaves and extracts to powder and capsules, they offer a wide range of Kratom products. They also offer many exotic strains that are hard to find on other online Kratom stores.

One thing that customers love about them is the multiple payment options they provide. For example, you can pay via your credit card, e-check, bitcoin, and even pay on delivery. If you don’t have any of these options, they also offer direct bank transfer. So, they make it very easy for buyers to order Kratom online and choose any convenient mode of payment.

They are also known for excellent quality, thanks to their rigorous lab testing procedures. If you are unsure about something, you can also ask them for their Certificate of Analysis.

One thing that lowers their rank in our list is that they don't offer a 100% guarantee like other top sellers such as The Starlight Kratom or Coastline Kratom. Still, we never had any complaints about the quality of Kratom products that we purchased from Phytextractum.com.

Another downside is that they don’t let buyers purchase their products in bulk.

Kratom Crazy – Buy in Bulk!

Kratom Crazy is another popular vendor that is quite well known in the market. They are known for their supreme quality and bulk quantities.

This vendor started selling two years ago, in 2018. Even though they don’t have a long history, they have managed to convince their customers that they are one of the best Kratom sellers.

They promise that their Kratom products are free of any kind of contaminants, especially the organic ones. They also offer higher amounts of mitragynine (higher than 1.6%). Mitragynine is one of the key ingredients in Kratom. It ensures its freshness and effectiveness.

The best thing about them is that you can buy any quantity you want. They also accept bulk orders. So, they sell to both individual clients and corporate ones. You can also enjoy competitive prices and amazing offers. Kratom Crazy offers free delivery for orders exceeding $49.

Their unbeatable prices, high-quality and flexibility of ordering makes them one of the best Kratom sellers online.

Kratom Capsules – Best for Capsules and More!

Many people prefer Kratom capsules over Kratom powder. If you are one of them, Kratom Capsules may be the best Kratom vendor for you.

There are many benefits to using Kratom capsules. For example, you can easily swallow them. And, you don’t have to worry about the dose when taking a capsule. This takes the boring calculations out of your day.

But don’t be fooled by their name. Kratom Capsules also sells Kratom powders and other supplementary products.

Whether you purchase capsules or powder, you can be assured of high quality. Their Green Maeng and Red Vein Capsules are quite popular among customers.

They also offer flexible payment options with attractive offers. For example, if you are paying in bitcoins, you can enjoy a flat 20% off. If you don’t want to purchase Kratom from their website, you can head to their store too.

For details about their lab testing procedures, you can head to their website for more details. They use independent third-party testing to ensure the quality of their product.

Happy Hippo Herbals – Best for Low Costs

Happy Hippo Herbals are a cheap and popular option for purchasing Kratom in 2020. They offer good quality Kratom at cheap costs. With every order, they also send a free sample.

You can also choose from a variety of strains. You will be able to find the strain you want without any further research. Unlike their competitors, they don’t offer free shipping like some of the best Kratom vendors. So, you’ll have to add up the shipping charges to the overall cost. If you’re ordering outside the US, you might need to pay a little higher for the shipping charges.

Many customers appreciate Happy Hippo Herbals’ friendly customer support. If you have any queries, you can send them a message.

Mitragaia – Great Variety

Last but not the least, we have on our list Mitragaia. This vendor is older than many of its competitors. It started in 2015 as Gaia Kratom. Thanks to their good quality, they quickly rose to the title of the best Kratom vendor in the market.

They sell a variety of options to choose from. You can get powder, capsules, as well as extracts in various strains of the plant. They not only sell Kratom, but they also offer deals for smoke shops and other resellers.

One of the best things about them is that they offer same-day delivery. So, the product will be shipped on the same day as you order it. Talk about amazing!

They also offer excellent customer service. For example, you can ask them for a return and refund on an unopened package, and they’ll oblige without any questions. Therefore, they have a huge online base with more than 5 million customer reviews. All these features make them the best Kratom seller.

They have a simple website that's quite easy to understand. With just a few clicks, you can order Kratom and get ready to receive it in hours.

Takeaway

If you are new to Kratom, you must invest in high-quality products from the best Kratom vendors.

If you want nothing but the best, SK (Starlight Kratom) is a fair choice for you. They do not compromise on quality under any circumstances. Furthermore, they perform a series of rigorous laboratory tests on each batch to ensure the potency, safety, and quality of Kratom.

You must do a lot of research before you purchase Kratom online. Lucky for you, we have come up with the ultimate list of the best kratom vendors you will find online. We have done all the research for you.

We hope our list of the best Kratom vendors will help you get the highest quality Kratom products.

