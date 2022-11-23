Allow global trading of carbon credits, farmers urge Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, November 22
Select farmers’ bodies invited for pre-Budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged her to allow voluntary carbon credits from farms to be traded globally to enable farmers to get the highest value.
Tweeting the issue raised during the meeting, Bharat Krishak Samaj chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar said on the issue of stubble burning, the Agriculture Ministry had earlier designed a programme to subsidise crop residue management machinery but it merely led to wastage of funds.
The farm bodies also suggested imposing taxes on processed foods based on the products’ nutrition value and on products high in salt and sugar content. Representatives from food processing organisations and institutions also participated in the meeting.
