Gold hits record high of Rs 67,450

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Gold prices surged by Rs 1,130 to hit an all-time high of Rs 67,450 per 10 grams in the local market here following strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 67,450 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,130 from the previous close,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Comex spot gold prices were supported by geopolitical risks and buying by central banks, Parmar added. Gold rallied to an all-time high, supported by a sell-off in the dollar after the US Federal Reserve’s decision on rate cuts.