Gold hits record high of Rs 67,450

New Delhi, March 21
Gold prices surged by Rs 1,130 to hit an all-time high of Rs 67,450 per 10 grams in the local market here following strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 67,450 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,130 from the previous close,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.
Comex spot gold prices were supported by geopolitical risks and buying by central banks, Parmar added. Gold rallied to an all-time high, supported by a sell-off in the dollar after the US Federal Reserve’s decision on rate cuts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...