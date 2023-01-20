Hospitality chains expand footprint in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 19

Uttarakhand has become a preferred destination for the hospitality industry in view of increased tourists’ inflow. According to major hospitality chains, the state has a huge potential for tourism — be it religious, adventure, educational, health and wellness, wildlife and watersports.

“Post-Covid, we have witnessed a huge surge in domestic tourism driven by hills and leisure tourism. Even on weekends, people venture out to hills to get a break, which was not the scene earlier. This is evident from tourist arrivals in the current year and that’s why major hospitality chains are expanding here,” said KB Kachru, vice-president, Hotel Association of India.

In November last year, ITC Hotels inaugurated Welcomhotel at Jim Corbett. Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “Nestled in a picturesque locale in Uttarakhand, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett is a tastefully designed property — ideal for both business and leisure staycations. It offers one of the largest banqueting spaces in the region, making it a perfect wedding & MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination. The Group has a hotel in Mussoorie as well.

Also, Leisure Hotels is set to launch a boutique property in Naukuchiatal and high-end luxury property in Mussoorie in the second quarter of the current year. It is also planning to venture into Dehradun, Corbett, Joshimath and Haldwani. The Group has over 20 hotels in Bhimtal, Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Kausani, Naukuchiatal, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and the Char Dhams. It is the largest hotel chain operating in Uttarakhand for the past three decades.

Similarly, DLS Hotels is operating 19 hotels and resorts in the state. Deepak Singh Bhansora, chief operating officer, said they have plans to set up hotels at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkunt Sahib.

Stotrak Hospitality has two hotels each in Dehradun and Rishikesh and one in Mussoorie.

Major brands