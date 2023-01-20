Hospitality chains expand footprint in Uttarakhand

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, January 19
Uttarakhand has become a preferred destination for the hospitality industry in view of increased tourists’ inflow. According to major hospitality chains, the state has a huge potential for tourism — be it religious, adventure, educational, health and wellness, wildlife and watersports.
“Post-Covid, we have witnessed a huge surge in domestic tourism driven by hills and leisure tourism. Even on weekends, people venture out to hills to get a break, which was not the scene earlier. This is evident from tourist arrivals in the current year and that’s why major hospitality chains are expanding here,” said KB Kachru, vice-president, Hotel Association of India.
In November last year, ITC Hotels inaugurated Welcomhotel at Jim Corbett. Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “Nestled in a picturesque locale in Uttarakhand, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett is a tastefully designed property — ideal for both business and leisure staycations. It offers one of the largest banqueting spaces in the region, making it a perfect wedding & MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination. The Group has a hotel in Mussoorie as well.
Also, Leisure Hotels is set to launch a boutique property in Naukuchiatal and high-end luxury property in Mussoorie in the second quarter of the current year. It is also planning to venture into Dehradun, Corbett, Joshimath and Haldwani. The Group has over 20 hotels in Bhimtal, Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Kausani, Naukuchiatal, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and the Char Dhams. It is the largest hotel chain operating in Uttarakhand for the past three decades.
Similarly, DLS Hotels is operating 19 hotels and resorts in the state. Deepak Singh Bhansora, chief operating officer, said they have plans to set up hotels at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkunt Sahib.
Stotrak Hospitality has two hotels each in Dehradun and Rishikesh and one in Mussoorie.
Major brands
- ITC Hotels recently inaugurated Welcomhotel at Jim Corbett
- Leisure Hotels is set to launch a boutique property in Naukuchiatal and high-end luxury property in Mussoorie
- The chain is also planning to venture into Dehradun, Jim Corbett, Joshimath and Haldwani
- It already has over 20 hotels in Bhimtal, Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Kausani, Naukuchiatal, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and the Char Dhams
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...